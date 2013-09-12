Budweiser Ousts Old Style Beer At Wrigley Field

There was big news this week for Chicago Cubs fans.

Anheuser-Busch, the maker of Budweiser, signed an exclusive sponsorship deal with the Cubs, edging out the beloved Old Style beer at Wrigley Field.

The partnership between the Cubs and Old Style, which is made by Pabst Brewing Company, dated back to the 1950s.

Zach Strauss, owner of Sluggers’ Sports Bar near Wrigley Stadium, describes himself as a “die-hard Cubs fan.”

Strauss thinks it’s a good economic move for the Cubs to partner with Anheuser-Busch.

“Budweiser is a great brand, and for them to be a major part of the Cubs … would complement each other,” Strauss told Here & Now.

On the other hand, Strauss is sad to see Old Style go.

“Old Style beer is one of the finest beverages money can buy,” Strauss said, laughing. “There’s going to be a lot of guys going to the game that for their fathers, their grandfathers would sit down at the ballpark and have a hot dog and an Old Style beer.”

Guest

Zach Strauss, owner of Slugger’s Sports Bar, near Wrigley Field.

