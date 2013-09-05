Bringing The World Home To You

Our Cultural Addiction To Phones, In One Disconcerting Video

By Elise Hu
Published September 5, 2013 at 11:25 AM EDT

The cultural shift is complete. We're all just alone with our smartphones, even when we're surrounded by other humans.

The extent of our obsession with capturing every moment instead of merely just experiencing them is highlighted in the viral short film, I Forgot My Phone. It's now at nearly 20 million views and if you haven't seen it, you must have gone without your phone too long.

Charlene deGuzman — who wrote and stars in the film — shows scenes that can hit too close to home, saying something about how we often use technology at the expense of forging real, human connections. Artists use hyperbole to express a truth, but when NPR editor Avie Schneider first saw this, he said, "This is not that exaggerated."

Elise Hu
Elise Hu is a host-at-large based at NPR West in Culver City, Calif. Previously, she explored the future with her video series, Future You with Elise Hu, and served as the founding bureau chief and International Correspondent for NPR's Seoul office. She was based in Seoul for nearly four years, responsible for the network's coverage of both Koreas and Japan, and filed from a dozen countries across Asia.
