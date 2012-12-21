Bringing The World Home To You

Seattle House Is Too Small For Christmas Tree

Published December 21, 2012 at 7:26 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Forgive some people in Seattle for thinking their neighbor was a little too attached to his Christmas tree. Look at Patrick Kruger's house and you see the bottom of his tree through a window, and the top pushing through a now-damaged roof. Kruger was actually having a little fun. He broke his 14-foot tree in two and used building materials to create the illusion. His plan was to entertain the neighborhood. He said people of all ages. I'd say it was a smashing success. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

