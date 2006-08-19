Bringing The World Home To You

'The Cremation of Sam McGee'

By Scott Simon,
Daniel Pinkwater
Published August 19, 2006 at 5:04 PM EDT

Robert Service's poem, "The Cremation of Sam McGee," tells the tale of two gold miners in the Yukon and one man's "last request."

The poem, which was originally published in 1907, was later transformed into a children's book with colorful illustrations by Ted Harrison, in 1986.

Now, a 20th-anniversary edition has been released by Kids Can Press, with new cover art and heavy paper stock. The tale is bookended by the following verse:

