'Jellybeans': A Deceptively Simple Kids' Tale

By Daniel Pinkwater,
Scott Simon
Published July 15, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT
Cover of <i>Jellybeans</i>
Cover of <i>Jellybeans</i>

Scott Simon and children's author Daniel Pinkwater talk about a new book for young readers called Jellybeans, by Sylvia van Ommen.

Van Ommen, an author/illustrator based in the Netherlands, offers a tale about two pals, a rabbit and a cat who discuss questions about heaven while they eat jellybeans together in the park. Pinkwater and Simon note that the line drawings and premise for the book offer a likable and "deceptively simple" tale that turns into something more.

