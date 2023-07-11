'Summer In Tha Carolinas' brings music, yoga to N.C. State

Raleigh’s Summer In Tha Carolinas brought a diverse group of North Carolina artists to N.C. State’s Miller Fields on June 10. With music, vendors, and even yoga, the festival provided plenty of ways for attendees to enjoy themselves.

Chris Williams / WUNC Summer In Tha Carolinas guests lounge in the grass and do yoga on Miller Fields on June 10, 2023, in Raleigh.

Chris Williams / WUNC Natalie Lindsey shows WUNC Youth Reporter Olivia Haynie two signatures she received from artist Kodoku, June 10, 2023.

This year’s concert was the third since the festival began in the summer of 2021. The format was slightly different from previous years when it was hosted at Raleigh’s Lincoln Theatre and Moore Square Park. Raleigh hip-hop artist and festival coordinator Noahh, said the new location and a tighter artist lineup led some festivalgoers to call it the best one yet.

“You [can] give the artists a longer time to do what they do. You also get a more interactive crowd because they get to invest more than just two, three songs into these artists,” he said.

Noahh added that Summer In Tha Carolinas is part of his larger organization called InThaFest, through which he hosts seasonal concerts in the area.

WUNC Youth Reporter Olivia Haynie talked to fans who appreciated the longer performance times. A few attendees traveled from Georgia and South Carolina to meet one of their favorite artists.

“So we got to see Kodoku do [a] rehearsal,” said Natalie Lindsey who came from out of state for the event. “He ended up giving me his signature, which I’m planning on getting this one tattooed,” she continued while pointing to the signature on her forearm.

Several artists also appreciated the festival’s opportunities for networking and collaboration. Charlotte artist HotBoy Shaq said he performed “out of love,” and that for him, this new experience was payment enough.

Chris Williams / WUNC Simba Bradley (right) performs with Ak! Niran (left) at Summer In Tha Carolinas in Raleigh on June 10, 2023.

Haynie caught up with Raleigh-based rapper Simba Bradley after his performance with Ak! Niran. He described his excitement for events like Summer In Tha Carolinas and looks forward to the ways it could help Raleigh’s music scene grow.

“We need to promote a culture of grinding, hard work, putting ethics first,” Bradley said. “If it works out, Raleigh will just be a crazy dangerous place for the music.”

For Noahh, building this space for artists to connect is a key part of fulfilling InThaFest’s core mission.

“[To] get an idea of the cool people and things in North Carolina you may not even have known existed,” he said. “If you feel alone, or if you feel like you're just looking for a place to let your creative being out, you've found the right place.”

Noahh hopes to continue growing Summer In Tha Carolinas. He has plans to add multiple stages, larger crowds, and a fall festival.

If you want to see highlights from Summer In Tha Carolinas make sure to follow their official @InThaFest account on Instagram. You can also see some interviews from youth reporters Manzili Kokayi and Olivia Haynie on our TikTok @wuncyouthvoices. Be on the lookout for the next InThaFest event later this year.