'Embodied' to make national debut on Houston Public Media

DURHAM, N.C. (April 27, 2023) – The Embodied radio show is expanding into the national market this week, premiering on Houston Public Media’s News 88.7.

“Houston Public Media is expanding its programming to welcome new and diverse audiences to our platforms,” said Kyle Claude, executive director of marketing for Houston Public Media. “We felt strongly that Embodied would be a bold, engaging and thought-provoking addition to our new Sunday evening lineup. Anita and the team are breaking new ground in the public media space, and we are excited to share that in Houston.”

Anita Rao created Embodied as a project designed to break rules and build new connections. Each week, the show explores a topic within the themes of sex, relationships and health through personal narratives. It foregrounds conversations about taboo topics that are fundamental parts of the human experience.

“Embodied — at its heart — is a show that's making content by and for a new generation of public radio listeners," Rao said. "It came from a personal desire I had to hear more people like me and my extended communities on the airwaves talking about how we are making sense of our identities, bodies and desires. Thinking about diversity, in all its forms, is baked into every aspect of the Embodied process, from the topics we address to the guests we feature."

Rao has been with WUNC for nearly a decade. The Embodied team also includes founding editor Amanda Magnus, producers Kaia Findlay and Paige Perez, and technical director Jenni Lawson. Embodied has won numerous radio and podcast awards and received national acclaim through multiple specials aired on hundreds of stations around the country.

Embodied will air on Sundays at 8 p.m. CT beginning April 30 in Houston, Texas — the sixth-largest audio market in the country. Embodied also airs three times weekly on North Carolina Public Radio-WUNC and once a week on Blue Ridge Public Radio in Western North Carolina.

Through expanding the show’s audience nationally, the team hopes to grow the listener base, as well as build more community around the topics they cover.

