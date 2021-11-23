Bringing The World Home To You

Check out WUNC's programming for Thanksgiving and Hanukkah

North Carolina Public Radio | By WUNC News
Published November 23, 2021 at 12:52 PM EST
WUNC is proud to present several special programs to commemorate Thanksgiving and Hanukkah.

On Thanksgiving at noon, we’ll be broadcasting “Turkey Confidential,” the annual holiday special produced by The Splendid Table and hosted by Francis Lamb. Join Francis as he guides Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers and beloved guests through the biggest cooking day of the year. Among this year’s guest on the show are Cheryl Day of Back in the Day Bakery, author Pati Jinich, chef David Chang, food journalist Priya Krishna, and J.Kenji Lopez-Alt of Serious Eats.

Thanksgiving evening at 8:00 p.m., tune into “Giving Thanks,” a celebration of fall,
food and gratitude. With music and stories, host John Birge creates a thoughtful
reflection on the meaning of the holiday.

On Sunday night at sundown, the celebration of Hanukkah begins. Sunday at 7:00 p.m., listen to “Hanukkah Lights” from NPR, which features stories and reflections shared by hosts Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz. A rebroadcast is scheduled for Monday evening at 8:00 p.m.

