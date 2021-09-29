WUNC Adds New Shows To Its Program Line-up

WUNC is excited to add several new public radio shows to the station’s program schedule as well as implement a few schedule changes.

On Sunday, Sept. 26, Ask Me Another ended its nine-year run on public radio. The show aired at 1:00 p.m. Sundays on WUNC. Starting Sunday, Oct. 3, The New Yorker Radio Hour will begin airing Sunday at 1:00 p.m., moving from its spot at 3:00 p.m. WUNC will add a repeat episode of The People’s Pharmacy to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, in addition to the broadcast on Saturday mornings at 7:00 a.m.

WUNC is also adding several new shows to the 8:00 p.m. time slot Monday through Thursday.

On Mondays at 8:00 p.m., we are adding a rebroadcast of WUNC’s Embodied, a show about sex, relationships, and the intersection between the body and the brain. Embodied will no longer be broadcast at 10:00 p.m. on Wednesdays, but will continue to air Fridays at 12 noon and Saturday mornings at 6:00 a.m.

On Tuesday nights at 8:00 p.m., WUNC is excited to welcome Our Body Politic, a weekly conversation centering the voices of Black women on the issues of the day. Host Farai Chideya is a veteran journalist who has worked with ABC, CNN and is a former host of NPR’s News & Notes.

On Wednesday nights at 8:00 p.m., WUNC welcomes Latino USA. For nearly 30 years, the award-winning show has focused on the immigrant experience and racial equity issues. The show airs on more than 290 public radio stations across the country. Host Maria Hinojosa brings decades of experience to the show and several honors including a Scripps Howard National Journalism Award and a Peabody Award.

On Thursdays at 8:00 p.m., NPR’s Code Switch and Life Kit come to WUNC. These two incredibly popular podcasts produced by NPR have been fashioned into a weekly radio show. Code Switch hosts Shereen Marisol Meraji and Gene Demby take a deep dive into race and culture. Life Kit focuses on practical advice on everyday topics from parenting, to saving money and even sleep.

The changes reflect WUNC’s commitment to reach a more diverse audience in our listening area and to provide new innovative public radio content.

