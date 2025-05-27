Cannonball Music Hall offers local musicians a space to grow

Raleigh's latest music venue has a unique twist: It's designed specifically for local bands and artists who are just getting out to play their first shows.

The business model is different from most other music venues. Bands who have never played out before or are just getting started can rent out the space to play a show, but they keep ticket revenue if they make sales.

Cannonball Music Hall recently opened in Raleigh Iron Works. Co-owners Cassie Frye and James McMillian say the 144-capacity venue features rehearsal rooms that bands can rent by the hour or by the month. These spaces are open 24/7, giving artists who rent the rooms more flexibility in when they can practice.

Brian Burns Cannonball Music Hall co-owners Cassie Frye and James McMillian

"I play music, so I've been practicing in garages and storage units for a long time." McMillian said. "Storage units get hot and sweaty, and in garages your neighbors get mad at you, so we wanted to offer a space that isn't that. The goal is for new bands to come and rehearse here, and when they're ready to play a show they can do that here too."

Frye and McMillian came up with the business plan for Cannonball back in 2021 and were thrilled to find the space they're in now when the opportunity arose. Apart from being a musician, McMillian has had a long interest in sound systems and Frye spent time in college booking and promoting shows. The space that Cannonball occupies now was formerly a guitar manufacturer and also Big Boss Brewing.

"Iron Works is such a great multi-use spot." Frye told me. "We're hoping that people will be able to walk over from the apartments, grab a bite to eat, and come into Cannonball to hear some local music, even if they don't know the band. I feel like it's a good spot to walk around and vibe."

Raleigh Iron Works opened up in 2023 and is quickly becoming one of the city's fastest-developing mixed-use spaces. It's home to popular brewery Ponysaurus Brewing Co., Mexican restaurant Jaguar Bolera, and several other restaurants and retail shops.

Cassie Frye Cannonball Music Hall

Somewhat uniquely for the area, Cannonball uses a "door deal" model for paying artists. Because it's built for artists who are just starting out, bands are required to rent the room at a standard rate of $250 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, and $300 on Friday and Saturday nights. Any money made from ticket sales outside of the standard rate then goes to the artists, so if a band rents the room for $300 on a Friday and sells $500 worth of tickets, they walk out the door with $200.

While this may seem unusual, former Local 506 owner Glenn Boothe says he'd like to see more venues operate this way. "I'll be honest, I've argued that this is the fairest way to book a venue and, in reality, acts that can draw can make the most money." Boothe told me. "No one has issues with recording studios getting paid in full, yet venues are expected to operate under a business model where they can lose money."

On June 7 Cannonball is hosting a showcase of metal bands from around North Carolina, headlined by Wither The Fallacy from Rockingham.