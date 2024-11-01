Bringing The World Home To You

The Old Ceremony talks growing up and releasing the new album 'Earthbound'

WUNC | By Eric Hodge
Published November 1, 2024 at 1:24 PM EDT
Chapel Hill's The Old Ceremony has been around for two decades, and "Sprinter," the band's last record, was released nine years ago.

But life has a way of getting in the way. Songwriter, guitarist, singer, and now saxophone player Django Haskins joined WUNC Morning Edition host Eric Hodge to explain what took so long to bring out the new record "Earthbound."

Listen to the full interview by clicking the blue play button above.
