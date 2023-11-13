TiaCorine on signing a deal and morphing as an artist

Women have been involved with the hip-hop genre from the very start. As a part of Funky 4 +1 More, Sharon Green, also known as MC Sha-Rock, is considered the first female rapper ever. She helped lay the foundation for women in the largely male-dominated hip-hop genre.

In the 1980s, the movement began to migrate south. New Orleans-born rapper Mia X debuted her skills and rapped alongside the notable Mannie Fresh, who gave us the beloved “Back That Thang Up.” From there, we were given rap talents like Miami native Trina and Memphis’s Gangsta Boo.

Their work in the industry created an affirming space for a new lane of female artists like Texas-born Megan Thee Stallion, Alabama-born Flo Milli, Atlanta-raised Latto, and Snow Hill-raised Rapsody. A New York Times article by Niela Orr deemed that The Future of Rap is Female and it is clear that women are leading the charge. More specifically, women in the South are dominating.

When I first interviewed TiaCorine at the Summer in tha Carolinas Festival 2022, it was an organic conversation in a cramped green room. With her daughter close to her side, we discussed her sound, style, and what to expect from her in the future. Since then, she completed her first two-month tour, opened up for rapper Key Glock, released her own shoe and merch, and performed her hit song “Freaky T” at Coachella with rapper Latto.

TiaCorine is an artist putting on for the city of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. This year, Corine signed to South Coast Music Group, which is home to North Carolina’s DaBaby and Toosii. When asked about being a part of a new area of lady-led music, she was ecstatic.

“I definitely think the future is definitely female,” Corine said, “but I don't want to just say rap. I really don't want to consider myself a rapper. I'm an artist. Females are great. I mean, we got it all. We got the looks, you know? People want to look at something that's cute and sexy. I feel like we're just more innovative and we're creative.”

Claire Bishara TiaCorine by Claire Bishara

Her unique style shows traces of her interests in anime and rock 'n’ roll, which her fans adore. With influences from both of her parents, her music is as versatile as her background.

“I remember my very first female influence, I think her name was Lil’ Mo," she said. "I remember the song 'SuperWoman.' And I just loved that song.”

Corine talked about the other musical influences that shaped her sound. “(My dad) put me on to like the Hip-Hop side, you know the Sugar Hill Gang, Run-DMC, Salt & Pepper, (A) Tribe Called Quest …”

This, mixed with her mother’s alternative upbringing, allowed her to have versatile influences. “I got these two worlds going on,” TiaCorine said. Her mom is Native American and lived in Idaho. “She was more so listening to 80s, 90s, 60s, 70s like Rock-Pop," she added, "So, she's playing Queen and Tina Marie.” These influences contributed to the versatile and bubbly music that her fans listen to today.

Her distinct upbringing collided to make Corine a sensation and now, she does it all under the watchful eye of her young daughter, Zoe. She’s on track to be just as much of a star as Tia is.

“She literally is me," she said, beaming with pride. “She's really, really good at drawing. She loves music ... I'm hearing her in the backseat. So, it's like she's gonna do something. I don't know what. But she's very creative. That’s my girl."

Corine explained how this unique sound has allowed her to diversify her own music and experiment with genres outside of rap. She looks forward to the future of her artistry.

“I’m excited," she said. "I'm working on the album and that is worth the wait. I'm building the content right now … I'm morphing right now … I'm trying to be on some iconic s---.”

