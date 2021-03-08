-
Inciting riots is his God-given gift, the Durham rapper admits. Jooselord does it regularly on stage and his upcoming release — “MoshPit Messiah” — is a…
This program originally aired July 11, 2016.Growing up in the small town of Snow Hill, N.C., Marlanna Evans, a.k.a Rapsody, wasn't exposed to much hip-hop…
Between the beats and rhymes of every hip-hop song is a story. A rapper catches a snapshot of their experiences with the lyrics. Meanwhile, the DJ or…
Professor Toon, a.k.a. Kurrell Rice, is ready to tell his story through rap. Growing up in Baltimore, Toon and his family experienced domestic abuse for…
Rapper J. Cole grew up in Fayetteville, North Carolina. This week, with very little fanfare, he announced that his new album would go on sale December 9.…