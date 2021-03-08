-
Enrollment at community colleges fell this past year, nationally and in North Carolina. The COVID-19 pandemic cost some students their jobs, their childcare, or their ability to take hands-on classes.
-
Southeast of Raleigh, two neighboring counties – Wayne and Johnston – both saw recent rises in COVID-19 cases. Both school districts had been operating in…
-
Board of Education officials in Johnston County are struggling to fill an almost $9 million dollar budget shortfall. The board will ask county…
-
A newly-formed group comprised of former politicians, academics, and community leaders will investigate possible connections between North Carolina and…
-
A newly-formed group comprised of former politicians, academics, and community leaders will investigate possible connections between North Carolina and…
-
A Danish pharmaceutical company broke ground on its second facility in Johnston County Monday. Novo Nordisk says the $1.8 billion plant will be built next…
-
Opposition to a proposed CSX transportation hub in Johnston County is growing. CSX announced plans for an intermodal cargo center last week.It says the…
-
The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a drag racing crash that killed four and left several injured in Johnston County Sunday night. Sergeant…
-
The city of Raleigh and Johnston County are considering sharing water resources as both communities prepare for exponential population growth.The county…
-
Johnston County's hospitals are partnering with UNC Health Care to expand their reach in the eastern Triangle. Leaders with both systems say the move will…