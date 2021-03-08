-
The sweet potato is North Carolina's state vegetable and it’s a cornerstone of agriculture in the Tar Heel State.No state produces or exports more of the…
For over a century, Black farmers have faced challenges in securing federal and local funding to aid their farms in times of need and during crises.…
Eddie Wise comes from a family of farmers who worked the land for three generations. He and his wife Dorothy had dreams of raising animals together, so…
Matthew King’s motto is simple: “think global but act local.”For King, this is the solution to food insecurity. He is the executive director of Vision…
About 650 schools throughout the state are opting into a program to provide free breakfast and lunch for all students.It is part of a new program called…
Officials with the state Department of Health and Human Services say they have met a federal deadline as of yesterday to clear its backlog of food stamp…
Starvation is often considered a problem distant from the American experience.But for many United States citizens, hunger is a way of life. And many of…
Members of North Carolina’s congressional delegation are urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture to not lower payments to tobacco farmers next year as…