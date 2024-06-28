Much of Eastern NC in moderate drought, increasing fire risk and impacting crops

New Bern is on pace for its driest June on record so far, with barely a half-inch of rain reported this month as of Thursday morning.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report shows flash drought has left most of eastern North Carolina experiencing moderate drought, with the exception of the portions of Carteret and Onslow Counties right along the coast, which are abnormally dry.

Over the next week or two, the National Weather Service in Raleigh says below normal rainfall and above average temperatures are expected.

Utilities in Carteret and Pamlico Counties have asked people to voluntarily conserve water by avoiding outdoor use like watering grass and plants and avoid washing vehicles amid the drought.

In a moderate drought, wildfire danger is often higher than the seasonal normal.

The USDA’s NASS North Carolina field office says 55 percent of the state’s corn crop is in poor or very poor condition, and crop losses are likely unavoidable at this point.

Copyright 2024 PRE News & Ideas