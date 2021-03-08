-
Members of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee are on a bike ride with members of the Cherokee Nation from Oklahoma.The 950-mile ride commemorates the Trail…
-
Part of U.S. President Andrew Jackson's reputation is that of a man who helped the country expand in the early 19th century, but it came at a terrible…
-
Part of U.S. President Andrew Jackson's reputation is that of a man who helped the country expand in the early 19th century, but it came at a terrible…
-
Many people know that during the Trail of Tears, tens of thousands of American Indians were forced to walk to Oklahoma. But you may not know that some…
-
Many people know that during the Trail of Tears, tens of thousands of American Indians were forced to walk to Oklahoma. But you may not know that some…