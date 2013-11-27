Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Author Explores History Of American Indian And African-American Heritage

Many people know that during the Trail of Tears, tens of thousands of American Indians were forced to walk to Oklahoma.

But you may not know that some African Americans were also forced to walk that trail. Sharon Ewell Foster is a Durham-based author, and her most recent works include Abraham's Well and the series, The Resurrection of Nat Turner (Bethany House; 2006) (Howards Books; 2011, 2012) Host Frank Stasio talks with Foster about the convergence of American Indian and African-American heritage.

Tags

The State of ThingsAfrican-American HistoryAfrican-AmericansNative AmericansAmerican IndiansTrail of TearsHeritage
