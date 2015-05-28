NPR's Steve Inskeep Tackles The Legacy Of President Andrew Jackson
Part of U.S. President Andrew Jackson's reputation is that of a man who helped the country expand in the early 19th century, but it came at a terrible cost.
Jackson sparred with American Indian tribes for decades, culminating in the infamous Trail of Tears, a forced relocation that killed thousands of them.
A lesser known part of that history is centered around Cherokee chief John Ross, who was doing all he could to peacefully assimilate his people, including a long, personal battle with Jackson.
Steve Inskeep's new book, Jacksonland: President Andrew Jackson, Cherokee Chief John Ross, and a Great American Land Grab (Penguin Press/2015), tells the story from both perspectives.
Host Frank Stasio talks with Inskeep, co-host of the NPR News program "Morning Edition," about Jacksonland. Inskeep will read at Malaprop's Bookstore in Asheville on Monday, June 1, at 7 p.m.