Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

NPR's Steve Inskeep Tackles The Legacy Of President Andrew Jackson

SteveInskeep.jpg
John Pemble
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Steve Inskeep is the co-host of NPR's Morning Edition

Part of U.S. President Andrew Jackson's reputation is that of a man who helped the country expand in the early 19th century, but it came at a terrible cost.

Jackson sparred with American Indian tribes for decades, culminating in the infamous Trail of Tears, a forced relocation that killed thousands of them.

Jacksonland.jpg
Credit Penguin Press
/
Penguin Press

A lesser known part of that history is centered around Cherokee chief John Ross, who was doing all he could to peacefully assimilate his people, including a long, personal battle with Jackson.

Steve Inskeep's new book, Jacksonland: President Andrew Jackson, Cherokee Chief John Ross, and a Great American Land Grab (Penguin Press/2015), tells the story from both perspectives.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Inskeep, co-host of the NPR News program "Morning Edition," about Jacksonland. Inskeep will read at Malaprop's Bookstore in Asheville on Monday, June 1, at 7 p.m.

Tags

The State of ThingsSteve InskeepAmerican IndiansNative AmericansAndrew JacksonJohn RossTrail of TearsThe State of ThingsNPR
Stay Connected
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio