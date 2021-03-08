-
When Hurricane Matthew flooded his hometown in 2016, Mayor Bobbie Jones understood the magnitude of the decisions ahead. As the National Guard drained the…
-
When Hurricane Matthew flooded his hometown in 2016, Mayor Bobbie Jones understood the magnitude of the decisions ahead. As the National Guard drained the…
-
A new study from North Carolina State University suggests that aging levees across the country might be in worse shape than inspectors realize.Researchers…
-
The U.S . Army Corps of Engineers has agreed to spend $39.6 million to help preserve an eastern North Carolina town founded by freed slaves that's been…
-
It's been one year since Hurricane Matthew devastated the tiny town of Princeville. The mighty storm forced millions of gallons of water to swell past a…
-
The town of Princeville is stepping up recovery efforts after flooding from Hurricane Matthew last fall.Two major hurricanes in less than two decades…
-
Many communities in eastern North Carolina are still recovering from the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew. The storm hit the East Coast last October, and in…
-
Many communities in eastern North Carolina are still recovering from the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew. The storm hit the East Coast last October, and in…
-
The tiny town of Princeville, North Carolina is still feeling the effects of Hurricane Matthew, which flooded this historic African-American town in…
-
The town of Princeville, North Carolina was established by freed slaves after the Civil War, and it is the oldest town incorporated by African-Americans…