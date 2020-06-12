Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Meet NC’s Mayors — Bobbie Jones Of Princeville

5535962220_d42b7106d5_k.jpg
North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources
/

When Hurricane Matthew flooded his hometown in 2016, Mayor Bobbie Jones understood the magnitude of the decisions ahead. As the National Guard drained the floodwaters back into the Tar River, some of the 2,200 residents considered relocation. 

Mayor Jones flat-out refused. For him and for many of his neighbors, neither Hurricane Matthew nor Floyd in 1999 could compare to their ancestors’ struggle to found the town. Settled in 1865 as Freedom Hill, the freedfolk arrived from all over Eastern North Carolina with few-to-no resources and had access to none of the federal or state infrastructure dollars available to their descendants today. It is the oldest town in the nation established by Black people, and it remains 97% African American.

Yet, with many residents only a generation away from sharecropping cotton — Jones included — the danger of economic subjugation remains a constant fear. Mayor Bobbie Jones tells host Frank Stasio about why an autonomous and thriving Princeville remains an important symbol for Black America.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsPrincevilleBobbie JonesNC MayorsMeet NC's MayorsAfrican American HistoryFreedom HillHurricane MatthewTar RiverTarboroEdgecombe CountyHurricane Floyd
Stay Connected
Grant Holub-Moorman
Grant Holub-Moorman coordinates events and North Carolina outreach for WUNC, including a monthly trivia night. He is a founding member of Embodied and a former producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Grant Holub-Moorman
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories