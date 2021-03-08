-
Jamie Seitz taught physical education for 25 years, mostly at the Lincoln Charter School in Denver, North Carolina. He was a beloved coach, known for his charisma, playfulness and respect for others. He was 51 when he died of COVID-19. His family and school community have mourned his loss together.
On March 24, 2020, COVID-19 claimed its first recorded life in North Carolina. Since then, the pandemic has upended our communities, our families, and our lives in devastating ways. This series aims to tell the life stories of some of those we've lost too soon.
A native of Windsor, North Carolina, Tootie Robbins is one of the best football players to come out of East Carolina University. He played 12 years in the NFL. Robbins died after contracting COVID-19 in August 2020.
Billy Richard Bingham Jr. – a son, sibling, Marine, and inmate number 0031427 - grew up in Gaston County. His simple life turned tragic in 2005 when he stabbed a man, who later died. For that, Bingham Jr. spent years at the Albemarle Correctional Institute, where his family believes he died of COVID-19 last year.
Except for his college years, James Hamilton lived his entire life in the tiny Rutherford County town of Spindale. He couldn’t imagine making anywhere else home, said friends and family. After decades in roles including town police officer, mayor pro team and deacon of his church, many in town couldn’t imagine living without him, either. Now they are, though. Hamilton, 55, died October 14 from complications related to COVID-19.
Wyvis Oxendine Sr. — or Senior as he was affectionately known — was a longtime Robeson County educator, community organizer, county commissioner and entrepreneur. He died of COVID-19 in January at age 74.
Last weekend, the literary community was rocked by news of local giant Randall Kenan’s passing. He died in his Hillsborough home late last week at the age…
Clifford Paul Shuping, who served in the Army during the Korean conflict, passed away from COVID-19 at the State Veterans Home in Salisbury. As part of an…
Andrea Harris was a force to be reckoned with. An advocate for the economic advancement of minority communities in the state, she tore down barriers that…