The State of Things

Life, Faith, and “On Being”: A Conversation With Krista Tippett

Krista Tippett, host On Being
Peter Beck
/
Krista Tippett, host On Being

Many people think that listening means just being quiet while someone else talks. But public radio host Krista Tippett says it an art form that must be practiced.

According to Tippett, listening is an act that requires true curious about another person, and also a willingness to be surprised. Tippett has put this art form into practice for more than a decade in her own public radio program, “On Being,” in which she interviews guests from all backgrounds and beliefs about the fundamental questions of life.

"We are in this paradoxical moment that is full of promise where we are equipped as a species to think and act as a species."

She distills some of these conversations in her latest book “Becoming Wise: An Inquiry into the Mystery and Art of Living” (Penguin Books/2016). Host Frank Stasio talks with Krista Tippett, a Peabody-Award-winning broadcaster and the host of the show and podcast “On Being.” Tippett discusses her book at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Raleigh on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
