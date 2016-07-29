How Religion Changes The Way We View The Natural World

Note: This segment originally aired on Thursday, June 2, 2016.

Whether it's reducing carbon emissions or increasing solar energy, environmentalists see a need for people to change the way they treat the earth in the shadow of climate change. Likewise, some religion leaders see their faith as motivation to care better for the environment.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Steven Jurovics, author of Hospitable Planet: Faith, Action and Climate Change (Morehouse Publishing/2016), and Dr. Norman Wirzba, author of From Nature to Creation: A Christian Vision for Understanding and Loving Our World (Baker Academic/2015), about the ways different religious communities can engage with the natural world.