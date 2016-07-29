Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

How Religion Changes The Way We View The Natural World

Some religion leaders see their faith as motivation to care better for the environment.

Note: This segment originally aired on Thursday, June 2, 2016.

Whether it's reducing carbon emissions or increasing solar energy, environmentalists see a need for people to change the way they treat the earth in the shadow of climate change. Likewise, some religion leaders see their faith as motivation to care better for the environment.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Steven Jurovics, author of Hospitable Planet: Faith, Action and Climate Change (Morehouse Publishing/2016), and Dr. Norman Wirzba, author of From Nature to Creation: A Christian Vision for Understanding and Loving Our World (Baker Academic/2015), about the ways different religious communities can engage with the natural world. 

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
