Environmental Justice

Construction of the planned 600-mile underground pipeline is already behind schedule. Protests and bureaucratic hurdles plague the Atlantic Coast…
Clean drinking water is a human right according to a 2010 United Nations declaration. But recent incidents throughout North Carolina raise questions about…
Orange County officials are reaching out to residents in the historic Rogers Road community to expedite sewer service. The historically African-American…
Burning wood pellets as a form of energy has been a growing trend since 2009 when the European Union deemed it carbon neutral and began to subsidize the…
North Carolina Conservation Network just released its first-ever “State of the Environment” report. It includes data analysis, polling and more than 100…
North Carolina State University researchers are seeking volunteers to help conduct a bird population survey in the Triangle's urban centers.Urban ecology…