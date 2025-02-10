UNC Greensboro researchers discover a new species of squirrel

Researchers at UNC Greensboro have identified a new species of squirrel in the western part of the U.S.

The Snake River Plains Ground Squirrel is native to Idaho near public land. The research involved analyses for over seven years. UNCG associate professor and researcher Bryan McLean said it's oftentimes difficult to find mammals like these squirrels.

“They can have cryptic coloration, in this case, pale coloration, certain features that help them in their environments,” he said. “So, this new species looks a lot like the species from which we separated it out.”

McLean said due to their geographical location, they are impacted by humans.

“We don't have a lot of good evidence of harm because this species was kind of subsumed within a very large, widespread species prior to us describing it and so now we need targeted conservation information,” he said. “And then, there are a variety of just recreational threats.

McLean said those threats include things like hunting and off-road vehicles. Moving forward, McLean hopes the team can do additional fieldwork in Idaho on the Snake Rivers Plains Ground Squirrel.

