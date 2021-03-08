-
What is life and its meaning?That question has perplexed philosophers and other theoretical scientists for centuries.They have sought both spiritual and…
-
What is life and its meaning?That question has perplexed philosophers and other theoretical scientists for centuries.They have sought both spiritual and…
-
Campbell University opened its doors to two new schools this week, welcoming 96 engineering and 46 nursing students on the first day of classes.Jenna…
-
A team of engineers and physicians at Duke University has developed a new device that can capture high-quality images of retinas. It can produce…
-
Physics students at NC Central University will soon be able to pursue a dual degree in computer or electrical engineering at NC State beginning this fall.…
-
Two years ago, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation launched a research competition called “Reinvent the Toilet,” challenging researchers to create a…
-
Do you ever wish that you could control roaches? That technology has now been developed, thanks to researchers at North Carolina State University.…
-
A new material developed by Duke University engineers may help ships rid accumulated scum from their vessels. The material can be applied like paint to…
-
http://youtu.be/PXuDi_2dbR8 In the age of constant digital stimulus, it can be hard to truly listen to all that's around you. Duncan Laurie will tell you…
-
http://youtu.be/PXuDi_2dbR8 In the age of constant digital stimulus, it can be hard to truly listen to all that's around you. Duncan Laurie will tell you…