The State of Things

How The Cold War Boosted Conservation

Greenbelt view from Germany
Nickel van Duijvenboden
/
Wikimedia Commons -2017
A portion of the Green Belt border between Sorge and Hohegeiss in the Harz mountains in Germany.

Today the European Green Belt is a stretch of rich and flourishing land in Western Europe that extends north to south for thousands of miles. However, during the Cold War the strip was a no-man’s land that separated the Soviet Union from non-Soviet countries. 

Fences and even landmines scattered the border prohibiting any human development. The European Green Belt is one of many examples of places that accidentally became a nature preserve because of the Cold War. Host Frank Stasio talks with Lisa Brady, professor of environmental history at Boise State University, about how the Cold War influenced conservation.

Brady will give a lecture tomorrow at Duke University in Durham at 5 p.m. called “No-Man’s-Land as Nature Preserve: The Strange Case of Cold War Conservation.” 

European Green Belt, Cold War, Ecosystems, Environment, conservatism, Lisa Brady, Boise State University
Stay Connected
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio