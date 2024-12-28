Bringing The World Home To You

WUNC End of Year - Make your tax-deductible gift!

Anisa Khalifa's favorite story of 2024: Morrisville is the 'cricket capital of the South'

WUNC | By Anisa Khalifa
Published December 28, 2024 at 7:28 AM EST
Morrisville has become a hotbed of cricket games, both amateur and professional
Town of Morrisville
Morrisville has become a hotbed of cricket games, both amateur and professional

I worked on a lot of episodes of The Broadside this year that felt important, or surprising, or meaningful, but my favorite one has to be "The surprising cricket capital of the South", which tells the story of how a small cricket park in Morrisville became an international hub for professional-level cricket.

It's about the journey of a community that made a home for its favorite pastime in their new home. And it's about my community, Pakistani and other South Asian Americans, finding local support for this sport that slowly built to a point where it grabbed national and then international acclaim. I even got to talk about Lagaan, a movie about cricket and colonialism that's unequivocally the best underdog sports movie of all time.

But this isn't just a real-world example of a scrappy group of small town underdog athletes achieving their biggest dreams. It also evokes a place: The proximity to the airport with planes flying overhead every five minutes underscoring the rapid growth and development of this part of North Carolina; the details about them having to import a specific kind of black clay despite the ground being absolutely full of red Piedmont clay; the lack of an NCAA program for young cricket players who aspire to go pro in a state that is so deeply steeped in the culture of college sports.

And on a personal level, it was lovely to work on a story about my community for the first time that didn't have to do with racism or trauma, and doesn't fall back into tired tropes about Indians and Pakistanis hating each other. Instead we got to see a supportive intergenerational culture of mentorship and love for cricket – and an intense rivalry, of course. But that's North Carolina too.
Anisa Khalifa
Anisa Khalifa is an award-winning podcast producer and host at WUNC. She grew up in a public radio household, and fell in love with podcasts shortly before her friends convinced her to start one with them about Korean dramas. Since joining WUNC in 2021, Anisa has produced Me and My Muslim Friends, CREEP, Tested and Dating While Gray, and is the host of WUNC's weekly podcast The Broadside.
