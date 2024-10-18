Durham Bulls say they won't host parent club Rays after Milton damages Tropicana Field

As western North Carolina continues its recovery from Helene, Florida — specifically the gulf coast region — is grappling with the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, which has killed at least 24 people and has caused damages that could cost up to $34 billion to repair.

One of the major structures damaged in St. Petersburg is Tropicana Field, the home of Major League Baseball's Tampa Bay Rays. The majority of the domed stadium's fiberglass roof was torn off and the Tampa Bay Times reported that it "seems certain is that the team won't be able to open the 2025 Major League Baseball season at home as planned on March 27."

Tropicana Field will not be ready for the Opening Day on March 27 due to damage sustained during Hurricane Milton, per @TBTimes_Rays.



Where the Rays will play in 2025 is TBD. pic.twitter.com/MoHjYP83z4 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 15, 2024

This led to speculation. Where could the Rays begin the 2025 season? What about at the home of their Triple-A affiliate, the Durham Bulls?

The Tampa Bay Times wrote earlier this week: "Expect to hear suggestions that include Durham, North Carolina, home of their Triple-A team, and near Raleigh, which is hot for an expansion team."

The Bulls have been affiliated with the Rays as their Triple-A club since 1998, and recently extended that partnership through 2030, so it wasn't outlandish to assume that Durham might be an option for the Rays to begin the 2025 season. The ballpark seats 10,000 people and many of the current Rays played in Durham as minor leaguers. Along with the Tampa Bay Times, Sports Illustrated also suggested Durham as a temporary home for the Rays.

But on Thursday, the Durham Bulls dispelled any rumors or reports. It's unlikely that they will host their parent club for any portion of next season.

A statement from the Durham Bulls regarding the Tampa Bay Rays' 2025 season: pic.twitter.com/jAUpSv33Ik — Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) October 17, 2024

A statement shared by the Bulls on social media said: "As the proud Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, we are always ready to support our parent club. Currently, there have been no discussions about hosting them in Durham, and we do not anticipate hosting them for a full season due to schedules overlapping and other logistical challenges."

Additionally, Mike Birling, Capitol Broadcasting Company's vice president of baseball operations, told WRAL: "There have been no conversations between the Rays and anyone at this point. Engineers still haven't been able to access to see how much damage and how long a solution would take, so any discussions about playing anywhere but Tampa are premature at this point."

Bringing the Rays to Durham – for a few months, or a season, or multiple seasons – would present a logistical headache. For starters, displacing the Rays to Durham would likely mean that the Bulls would have to play somewhere else because of how many games – and how frequently – professional baseball teams play in a season.

Still, the idea of the Rays coming to the Triangle has its vocal supporters.

"It would be an excellent opportunity to showcase fan and corporate support for major league baseball in the Triangle," Centennial Authority Chairman Phillip Isley told the Carolina Journal.

Folks in North Carolina were excited about the notion that a major league team could make the Triangle its temporary home. Tom Dundon, the owner of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes, has made it known that he wants to bring an MLB expansion franchise to the area.

