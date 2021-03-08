-
Major League Baseball's delayed and shortened regular season gets underway Thursday. There will be no fans in the stands and plenty of health and safety protections for the players and team officials.
-
A few remaining tickets are available for a Major League Baseball game at Fort Bragg, but only to people holding military IDs.Most of the tickets for the…
-
Major League Baseball broke ground Wednesday on a ballpark at Fort Bragg. The ballpark will host a televised, official game between the Atlanta Braves and…