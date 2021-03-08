-
N.C. State is a No. 1 seed in the NCAA women's basketball tournament for the first time ever. Wake Forest earned its first bid since 1988.
-
Duke has pulled out of the ACC men's basketball tournament because of a positive COVID-19 test within the team and the resulting quarantining and contact tracing.
-
Last July, when the men’s basketball players at UNC-Chapel Hill returned to campus for the first time, head coach Roy Williams was, as he says, “scared to…
-
If the North Carolina Tar Heels’ men’s basketball team completes a regular season sweep of Duke on Saturday, don’t expect to see a party in downtown…
-
North Carolina's second-year women's basketball head coach Courtney Banghart said earlier this week that she needed more from her veterans after the Tar…
-
The Atlantic Coast Conference hired Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips on Monday to be the league’s next commissioner, replacing the retiring…
-
North Carolina State coach Wes Moore channeled two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Parcells after the Wolfpack's landmark victory over No. 1 South…
-
On Nov. 7, the Associated Press and several other news outlets called the 2020 U.S. presidential race for former Vice President Joe Biden. A countless…
-
No. 23 North Carolina State at No. 14 North Carolina looks like the game of the week in the ACC.The one-loss football teams located 35 miles apart meet…
-
It’s been so long since No. 12 North Carolina played its last game that it almost feels like a new season to coach Mack Brown.Three weeks after starting…