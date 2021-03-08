-
N.C. State is a No. 1 seed in the NCAA women's basketball tournament for the first time ever. Wake Forest earned its first bid since 1988.
-
North Carolina's second-year women's basketball head coach Courtney Banghart said earlier this week that she needed more from her veterans after the Tar…
-
In a rural North Carolina town, photographer Madeline Gray paints an intimate portrait of a girl's basketball team.
-
North Carolina State coach Wes Moore channeled two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Parcells after the Wolfpack's landmark victory over No. 1 South…
-
On Nov. 7, the Associated Press and several other news outlets called the 2020 U.S. presidential race for former Vice President Joe Biden. A countless…
-
Kara Lawson has always wanted to coach at Duke — a fact the first-time college head coach hadn't shared with many people.Once the job opened up earlier…
-
Joanne P. McCallie won’t return for a 14th season as Duke’s women’s basketball coach.McCallie announced her departure in a six-minute video posted…
-
The women’s ACC Basketball Tournament is underway in Greensboro, and three North Carolina teams are left: Wake Forest, NC State and Duke. Years of…
-
The women’s ACC Basketball Tournament is underway in Greensboro, and three North Carolina teams are left: Wake Forest, NC State and Duke. Years of…
-
This photo from Carolina Athletics says it all:The photo was first shared on Facebook with a caption that reads: "How sweet it is! Carolina got the win…