Meet the 5 baseball teams from North Carolina playing in the NCAA Tournament

When the NCAA college baseball tournament begins on Friday, the state of North Carolina will be heavily represented.

Two of the NCAA's 16 regional sites will be in the Tar Heel State, with UNC-Chapel Hill and East Carolina both hosting first round games this weekend. The only other states with two regional sites in this year’s tournament are Texas and Florida.

In all, five college baseball teams from North Carolina will be playing in the tournament. Joining the Tar Heels of UNC and the Pirates of ECU are Campbell, Wake Forest and UNC-Greensboro. Only New York and Texas have more teams in the tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know about the North Carolina teams vying for a bid to the College World Series.

North Carolina Tar Heels

Seed: 10 th overall; No. 1 in Chapel Hill Regional

10 overall; No. 1 in Chapel Hill Regional Coach: Scott Forbes (2 nd season)

Scott Forbes (2 season) Top Hitter: Danny Serretti (.370 batting average, 85 hits, 45 RBI)

Danny Serretti (.370 batting average, 85 hits, 45 RBI) Top Pitcher: Davis Palermo (2.49 ERA, 64 strikeouts, five saves)

Davis Palermo (2.49 ERA, 64 strikeouts, five saves) Fast Facts: Behind a pair of home runs from freshman Vance Honeycutt, UNC won the ACC Tournament last week down in Charlotte. The Heels are making their fifth straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament, and 34 th overall. Carolina has never before played against its first-round opponent, Hofstra.

Behind a pair of home runs from freshman Vance Honeycutt, UNC won the ACC Tournament last week down in Charlotte. The Heels are making their fifth straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament, and 34 overall. Carolina has never before played against its first-round opponent, Hofstra. They Said It: “Obviously, we are feeling pretty good but we don't want to ride the highs too high and ride the lows too low. Just going to keep our heads forward, keep working hard and see what happens.” – sophomore pitcher Max Carlson after winning the ACC Championship

“Obviously, we are feeling pretty good but we don't want to ride the highs too high and ride the lows too low. Just going to keep our heads forward, keep working hard and see what happens.” – First Game: vs. Hofstra on Friday at 2 p.m. EST (ESPN+)

East Carolina Pirates

Seed: 8 th overall; No. 1 in Greenville Regional

8 overall; No. 1 in Greenville Regional Coach: Cliff Godwin (8 th season)

Cliff Godwin (8 season) Top Hitter: Lane Hoover (.354 batting average, 80 hits, 34 walks)

Lane Hoover (.354 batting average, 80 hits, 34 walks) Top Pitcher: Carter Spivey (2.42 ERA, 68 strikeouts, seven wins)

Carter Spivey (2.42 ERA, 68 strikeouts, seven wins) Fast Facts: This is the fifth consecutive NCAA tournament appearance for the Pirates, and their fourth consecutive season hosting a regional. ECU went 7-4 in the regular season against teams that made the NCAA tournament. The Pirates are riding an 18-game winning streak into the postseason, which is currently the longest in the nation.

This is the fifth consecutive NCAA tournament appearance for the Pirates, and their fourth consecutive season hosting a regional. ECU went 7-4 in the regular season against teams that made the NCAA tournament. The Pirates are riding an 18-game winning streak into the postseason, which is currently the longest in the nation. They Said It: “When it first showed on TV, no one really knew what to think. Everybody kind of looked around for a second. Then we started celebrating. Not surprised with the work we’ve put in, but surprised when it popped up on TV. It was an awesome feeling.” – senior outfielder Bryson Worrell on getting a top eight seed

“When it first showed on TV, no one really knew what to think. Everybody kind of looked around for a second. Then we started celebrating. Not surprised with the work we’ve put in, but surprised when it popped up on TV. It was an awesome feeling.” – First Game: vs. Coppin State on Friday at 1 p.m. EST (ESPN+)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Seed: No. 2 in College Park, Maryland

No. 2 in College Park, Maryland Coach: Tom Walter (13 th season)

Tom Walter (13 season) Top Hitter: Brendan Tinsman (.349 batting average, 23 home runs, 65 RBI)

Brendan Tinsman (.349 batting average, 23 home runs, 65 RBI) Top Pitcher: Rhett Lowder (2.61 ERA, 98 strikeouts, 11 wins)

Rhett Lowder (2.61 ERA, 98 strikeouts, 11 wins) Fast Facts: Wake Forest is playing in its first NCAA baseball tournament since 2017. The Deacs went 14-12-1 against this past regular season against teams selected for the tournament. This season is the seventh time in program history that Wake has won at least 40 games.

Wake Forest is playing in its first NCAA baseball tournament since 2017. The Deacs went 14-12-1 against this past regular season against teams selected for the tournament. This season is the seventh time in program history that Wake has won at least 40 games. They Said It: “I am incredibly proud of this team. They have worked hard to come together and are playing their best baseball when it matters most. We have a tough challenge ahead of us, but I can’t wait to be back on the diamond.” – Wake Forest head coach Tom Walter

“I am incredibly proud of this team. They have worked hard to come together and are playing their best baseball when it matters most. We have a tough challenge ahead of us, but I can’t wait to be back on the diamond.” – First Game: vs. UConn on Friday at 1 p.m. EST (ESPNU)

Campbell Camels

Seed: No. 3 in Knoxville, Tennessee

No. 3 in Knoxville, Tennessee Coach: Justin Haire (8 th season)

Justin Haire (8 season) Top Hitter: Zach Neto (.398 batting average, 74 hits, 15 home runs)

Zach Neto (.398 batting average, 74 hits, 15 home runs) Top Pitcher: Thomas Harrington (2.21 ERA, 109 strikeouts, 11 wins)

Thomas Harrington (2.21 ERA, 109 strikeouts, 11 wins) Fast Fact: Campbell is playing in its sixth NCAA baseball tournament, and its fourth since 2018. The Camels have never advanced to a Super Regional. To change that this season, they’ll need to beat out Tennessee, Georgia Tech and Alabama A&M this weekend. Campbell won 40 games this season, its most wins since 2014.

Campbell is playing in its sixth NCAA baseball tournament, and its fourth since 2018. The Camels have never advanced to a Super Regional. To change that this season, they’ll need to beat out Tennessee, Georgia Tech and Alabama A&M this weekend. Campbell won 40 games this season, its most wins since 2014. They Said It: “It means a lot, but without my teammates, or the performance that our pitchers threw this week and what our hitters did – I don’t think I would be here without them. So, the MVP is everybody on this team.” – Zach Neto on winning Big South Tournament MVP

“It means a lot, but without my teammates, or the performance that our pitchers threw this week and what our hitters did – I don’t think I would be here without them. So, the MVP is everybody on this team.” – First Game: vs. Georgia Tech on Friday at noon EST (ESPN+)

UNCG Spartans