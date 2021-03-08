-
After this spring, baseball will no longer be played at North Carolina Central University.The historically Black university in Durham announced Thursday…
Major League Baseball started the process of eliminating minor league affiliates Tuesday, with the Appalachian League converted to a college summer…
A new era of baseball is beginning for the Tar Heels.UNC-Chapel Hill announced Friday that Mike Fox, the winningest active coach in Division I college…
Tournaments, Weddings, T-Shirts: NC's Minor League Baseball Teams Get Creative To Keep The Lights OnAt first, back in April, Anderson Rathbun was optimistic.Like many of the countless folks who make their living by working for one of the 160 Minor League…
At the Little League World Series, the question now is not whether anyone can beat the team from Greenville, North Carolina.It's whether anyone can get a…
Eastern North Carolina’s Tobacco State League only lasted for five seasons. From 1946 to 1950 teams including the Sanford Spinners and the Lumberton…
The Fayetteville City Council has heard mostly positive feedback about plans for a minor league baseball stadium. Many residents who chose to speak at a…
Durham and baseball are intimately connected in the minds of many Americans because of the movie "Bull Durham." But the relationship between the city of…
