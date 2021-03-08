North Carolina Baseball

-
Tournaments, Weddings, T-Shirts: NC's Minor League Baseball Teams Get Creative To Keep The Lights OnAt first, back in April, Anderson Rathbun was optimistic.Like many of the countless folks who make their living by working for one of the 160 Minor League…
-
Eastern North Carolina’s Tobacco State League only lasted for five seasons. From 1946 to 1950 teams including the Sanford Spinners and the Lumberton…
-
Eastern North Carolina’s Tobacco State League only lasted for five seasons. From 1946 to 1950 teams including the Sanford Spinners and the Lumberton…