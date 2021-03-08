-
A fire broke out at a construction site on Campbell University's campus in Buies Creek Thursday.Firefighters contained the flames and there were no…
Campbell University opened its doors to two new schools this week, welcoming 96 engineering and 46 nursing students on the first day of classes.Jenna…
President Obama issued an executive action this week designed to curb gun violence. The president said this country's routine mass shootings compelled him…
Campbell University plans to open a new School of Nursing in rural Harnett County in 2016. Graduates will earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing…
Campbell University students will become the first in North Carolina to take courses toward a major in Homeland Security. About 50 students are already on…
Growing up in Garner, Jon Powell stayed out of trouble. His first encounter with the criminal justice system was as an attorney representing kids. The…
In 1950, World War II veteran Hoover Adams scored a $15,000 loan from his father-in-law to start a newspaper in Dunn, North Carolina. He called it The…
