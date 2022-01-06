Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

Greensboro Grasshoppers sold to Temerity Baseball

North Carolina Public Radio | By Keri Brown
Published January 6, 2022 at 12:07 PM EST
A 2012 photo of First National Bank Field in Greensboro, N.C.
Amy Meredith
/
via Flickr
A 2012 photo of First National Bank Field in Greensboro, N.C.

The Greensboro Grasshoppers minor league baseball team has been sold — and the new owner has some big plans.

Temerity Baseball recently announced the purchase of the team, which is the High-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The change means it won’t be owned by a local group of investors.

According to a press release, Temerity Baseball is a family-owned business and is an affiliate of Temerity Capital Partners based in Washington, D.C. It also owns the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, the Single-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

The company is partnering with local government officials and others to build apartments and other economic development near the Kannapolis ballpark.

The company says it sees a lot of potential for growth in Greensboro.

In a press release, Temerity Baseball CEO Andy Sandler says they will continue to build off of the success of the previous ownership group and plan to make First National Bank Field a year-round destination for food, music and other forms of entertainment and events.

The Grasshoppers began playing at the downtown Greensboro stadium in 2005.

The purchase price for the acquisition was not disclosed.

The Hoppers will open the 2022 season at home against the Rome Braves on April 8.

Follow WFDD's Keri Brown on Twitter @kerib_news

Tags

SportsMinor League BaseballGreensboroMiLBBaseballWFDD
Keri Brown
Keri Brown is a reporter and host at WFDD. She comes to the Triad from West Virginia Public Broadcasting, where she served as the Chief Bureau Reporter for the Northern Panhandle. Prior to her time at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, Keri was the head assignment editor at WTRF-TV in Wheeling and a field producer and assignment manager at WPGH Fox 53 in Pittsburgh. She is a graduate of Ohio University.
See stories by Keri Brown
More Stories