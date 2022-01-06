Greensboro Grasshoppers sold to Temerity Baseball

The Greensboro Grasshoppers minor league baseball team has been sold — and the new owner has some big plans.

Temerity Baseball recently announced the purchase of the team, which is the High-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The change means it won’t be owned by a local group of investors.

According to a press release, Temerity Baseball is a family-owned business and is an affiliate of Temerity Capital Partners based in Washington, D.C. It also owns the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, the Single-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

The company is partnering with local government officials and others to build apartments and other economic development near the Kannapolis ballpark.

The company says it sees a lot of potential for growth in Greensboro.

In a press release, Temerity Baseball CEO Andy Sandler says they will continue to build off of the success of the previous ownership group and plan to make First National Bank Field a year-round destination for food, music and other forms of entertainment and events.

The Grasshoppers began playing at the downtown Greensboro stadium in 2005.

The purchase price for the acquisition was not disclosed.

The Hoppers will open the 2022 season at home against the Rome Braves on April 8.

