StoryCorps Military Voices Wants You To Tell Your Stories From Home

StoryCorps Military Voices is coming to North Carolina -- and there's still time to sign up to record a remote interview with the veteran or active service member in your life.

StoryCorps has been traveling around the country, collecting oral histories in person for years. The impact of COVID-19 means that the archival organization has to get creative. 

The recording process is now completely remote and can be conducted from the interviewer and interviewee’s separate locations, including a StoryCorps facilitator. Hazel Diaz is StoryCorps’ Military Voices Initiative manager and is collecting North Carolina stories for the next two weeks. It is not too late to schedule a remote recording session with a military member in your life. Diaz is especially interested in collecting military stories from women, people of color and members of the LGBTQ community.

Host Anita Rao talks to Diaz about the Military Voices Initiative and how to sign up for a StoryCorps session in North Carolina.

Visit this page for more information about the StoryCorps virtual visit and please join WUNC for a free virtual event to learn more about the Military Voices Initiative. 

Stacia Brown
Stacia Brown comes to WUNC from Washington, DC, where she was a producer for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A. She’s the creator and host of two podcasts, The Rise of Charm City and Hope Chest. Her audio projects have been featured on Scene on Radio, a podcast of the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University; BBC 4’s Short Cuts; and American Public Radio’s Terrible, Thanks for Asking.
See stories by Stacia Brown
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
