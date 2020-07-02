Digging Deeper Into NC’s Racial Disparities During The COVID-19 Pandemic

North Carolina’s COVID-19 cases continue to climb, and the state’s Black and Latino populations are being hit the hardest. Black citizens comprise about 22% of the state’s population, but they account for a third of deaths. And nearly half of the people who have tested positive identify as Hispanic, even though the group makes up less than 10% of the state’s population.

What is causing these disparities and what larger social inequities do they highlight? Host Anita Rao explores these questions with reporters Victoria Bouloubasis and Leoneda Inge. Bouloubasis is an independent journalist and investigative reporter for Enlace Latino NC. Inge is WUNC’s race and southern culture reporter.



