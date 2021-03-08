Health Disparities

-
North Carolina’s COVID-19 cases continue to climb, and the state’s Black and Latino populations are being hit the hardest. Black citizens comprise about…
-
North Carolina’s COVID-19 cases continue to climb, and the state’s Black and Latino populations are being hit the hardest. Black citizens comprise about…
-
Thirty-nine percent of the people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in North Carolina are Hispanic. But Latinos only make up 9.6% of the total…
-
Thirty-nine percent of the people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in North Carolina are Hispanic. But Latinos only make up 9.6% of the total…
-
In North Carolina and across the nation, black communities are contracting and dying from COVID-19 at disproportionately high rates. But there has been…
-
In North Carolina and across the nation, black communities are contracting and dying from COVID-19 at disproportionately high rates. But there has been…
-
When Stephanie Pickett was a nurse at Duke University Medical Center, more than 90% of the patients she saw with kidney failure were black. This shocking…
-
When Stephanie Pickett was a nurse at Duke University Medical Center, more than 90% of the patients she saw with kidney failure were black. This shocking…
-
A study from N.C. State University and the University of Chicago has found that exposure to racial discrimination is connected to the willingness of black…
-
Ten years after the Great Recession North Carolina’s economy is back on its feet by many measures. Rates of employment are up, and the hard-hit…