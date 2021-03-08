Leoneda Inge

-
While going to the ballot box on Election Day is an important ritual for many voters, the coronavirus pandemic has introduced a change in routine. As of…
North Carolina’s COVID-19 cases continue to climb, and the state’s Black and Latino populations are being hit the hardest. Black citizens comprise about…
Late last week, the U.S. State Department officially put a halt on international travel as we know it. It is recommending United States citizens stay…
North Carolinians will cast their ballots on Super Tuesday for the first time next week. Although we join 13 other states in voting that day, some pundits…
Renowned architect Phil Freelon has died after a three year battle with ALS.The Freelon family made the announcement yesterday on the NorthStar Church of…
Confederate monuments have become flash points for a national debate about free speech, race and memory. Statues have been removed in more than a dozen…
