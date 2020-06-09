Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

NC Prisons Failed To Protect Inmates From COVID-19, Judge Orders Mass Testing

North Carolina has failed to protect inmates from COVID-19, according to a ruling from a Wake County Superior Court judge. The litigation against Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety highlights evidence and affidavits that contradict DPS’ claimed safety measures. 

Judge Vinston Rozier Jr.’s order remains unreleased, but could include guidance for mass testing and a long-term reduction in the state’s inmate population. Host Frank Stasio talks with reporter Jordan Wilkie about the lasting implications for North Carolina prisons. Wilkie is a Report for America Corps member working for Carolina Public Press. His coverage is part of the NC Watchdog Reporting Network in which WUNC participates.

