Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Journey Across the 100: What Issues Keep North Carolinians Up At Night

jackson_key_1_.jpg
Scott Sharpe / News & Observer
/

In an ambitious new project, visual journalists from The Charlotte Observer, The News and Observer and the McClatchy Company spread out across the state of North Carolina to record the concerns of regular people.

The project, called “Journey Across the 100,” resulted in a short video from each of North Carolina’s 100 counties. Together they give voice to the ordinary people often left out of political conversations in Raleigh. Host Anita Rao talks to Scott Sharpe and Julia Wall about the surprising and overlooked themes that emerged from the project as well as how they intend to use their reporting to inform 2020 election coverage. Sharpe is the visuals editor for The News and Observer and the McClatchy Southeast Region, and Wall is a staff photojournalist for The News and Observer.
 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsJournalismJourney Across the 100PoliticsScott SharpeJulia Wall
Stay Connected
Katy Barron
See stories by Katy Barron
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao