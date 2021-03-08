Journalism

-
Effective immediately, WUNC will begin capitalizing the word “Black” when referring to people’s ethnicity or culture.WUNC joins other media outlets such…
-
The McClatchy Company — which owns The News & Observer, The Herald-Sun and The Charlotte Observer — declared bankruptcy this month.While North Carolina’s…
-
The McClatchy Company — which owns The News & Observer, The Herald-Sun and The Charlotte Observer — declared bankruptcy this month.While North Carolina’s…
-
In an ambitious new project, visual journalists from The Charlotte Observer, The News and Observer and the McClatchy Company spread out across the state…
-
In an ambitious new project, visual journalists from The Charlotte Observer, The News and Observer and the McClatchy Company spread out across the state…
-
What does it mean for a black journalist to remain neutral when writing about police brutality? Can young reporters be objective in their coverage of…
-
What does it mean for a black journalist to remain neutral when writing about police brutality? Can young reporters be objective in their coverage of…
-
A University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill study last year estimated that some 1,800 local newspapers across the United States have closed. Elsewhere,…
-
Cash Michaels is known for sharing the African-American perspective on news stories around North Carolina. He has been a newspaper journalist since the…
-
Cash Michaels is known for sharing the African-American perspective on news stories around North Carolina. He has been a newspaper journalist since the…