Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

2019 Sets The NC Record For The Warmest Year

2020-01-30.png
North Carolina Climate Office
/

Many people could have worn flip-flops in the last days of 2019. The week before New Year’s Eve featured 70 degree days — but it was not a fluke. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information, 2019 was the warmest year on record in North Carolina so far. 

And that calculation is not only based on the average of all temperatures. 2019 holds the record for warmest year based on average minimum temperatures and is the fifth-warmest year when looking at average maximum temperatures. Will we ever have snow days again? And is climate change to blame? Host Anita Rao talks to state climatologist Kathie Dello about the factors that made 2019 a record-setting year and what a warming trend might mean for the future of everything from wardrobes to crops in North Carolina.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsKathie DelloClimate ChangeGlobal WarmingAgricultureInfectious Disease
Stay Connected
Katy Barron
See stories by Katy Barron
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao