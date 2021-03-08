Infectious Disease

-
Who are we when faced with widespread contagion? Disease and humanity’s varied responses to sickness are on full-display in cinema – from zombie flicks to…
Many people could have worn flip-flops in the last days of 2019. The week before New Year’s Eve featured 70 degree days — but it was not a fluke.…
An unvaccinated Wake County teen has survived a case of the measles. He contracted the potentially lethal disease after traveling in Europe, according to…
The Centers for Disease Control is investigating a series of Salmonella outbreaks across 35 states that sickened more than 300 people since January,…
Some Chapel Hill librarians are joining in the effort to respond to the Ebola crisis in West Africa. A non-profit group called WiderNet is making…
It started with a whisper. The initial reports of the Ebola outbreak in West Africa came out as news releases on June 3, 2014, and there was not much…
More than half of Americans polled said they were concerned about an Ebola outbreak in the U.S. within a year. When asked the same question in August, 39 percent of people expressed the same concern.