Greensboro’s ‘Shifting Worlds’ Institute Illuminates Reasons For Migration

Southeast Asian refugees first arrived in Greensboro after the Vietnam War. Now, more than 40 years later, the city continues to welcome families fleeing violence.

Three higher education institutions join together to discuss trends in refugee resettlement and contemporary immigration policy. Guilford College, Elon University, and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro’s Center for New North Carolinians will host a day-long conference featuring talks and tabling by representatives of government, academia and grassroots advocacy organizations. The day-long event will probe the tension between acculturation and adaptation and examine the cultural and economic barriers for refugees and immigrants to access mental healthcare.

Diya Abdo, associate professor of English at Guilford College, and Leilani Roughton, executive director of New Arrivals Institute, join host Frank Stasio to discuss misconceptions about migration. Shifting Worlds: Displacement and Forced Migration in Modern Times takes place on Friday, Jan. 17. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m at Guildford College. Attendance is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required.