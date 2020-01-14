Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Greensboro’s ‘Shifting Worlds’ Institute Illuminates Reasons For Migration

Refugee children pose for a photo in front of a school bus.
Courtesy of the New Arrivals Institute
/
New Arrivals Institute hosts a refugee school impact program

Southeast Asian refugees first arrived in Greensboro after the Vietnam War. Now, more than 40 years later, the city continues to welcome families fleeing violence.

Three higher education institutions join together to discuss trends in refugee resettlement and contemporary immigration policy. Guilford College, Elon University, and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro’s Center for New North Carolinians will host a day-long conference featuring talks and tabling by representatives of government, academia and grassroots advocacy organizations. The day-long event will probe the tension between acculturation and adaptation and examine the cultural and economic barriers for refugees and immigrants to access mental healthcare.

Diya Abdo, associate professor of English at Guilford College, and Leilani Roughton, executive director of New Arrivals Institute, join host Frank Stasio to discuss misconceptions about migration. Shifting Worlds: Displacement and Forced Migration in Modern Times takes place on Friday, Jan. 17. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m at Guildford College. Attendance is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsRefugeeImmigrationRefugee Resettlement OrganizationsMental HealthDiya AbdoLeilani RoughtonNew Arrivals Institute
Stay Connected
Grant Holub-Moorman
Grant Holub-Moorman coordinates events and North Carolina outreach for WUNC, including a monthly trivia night. He is a founding member of Embodied and a former producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Grant Holub-Moorman
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio