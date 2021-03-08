Refugee Resettlement Organizations

-
Southeast Asian refugees first arrived in Greensboro after the Vietnam War. Now, more than 40 years later, the city continues to welcome families fleeing…
A deadly apartment fire in Greensboro earlier this year highlighted some deep-seated community issues. The kitchen fire in the Summit-Cone apartment…
The Trump administration’s new refugee restrictions have drastically cut the rate of refugees arriving in the United States and in North Carolina. In…
Local service and faith organizations are urging state leaders to not turn their backs on Syrian refugees.Responding to a national backlash against Syrian…