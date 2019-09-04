Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

NC's Legislative Maps Are Deemed Unconstitutional. So What Does This Mean for 2020?

Map outlining North Carolina's House districts.
Courtesy of the North Carolina State Board of Elections
North Carolina's current state House district map.

On Tuesday, a three-judge panel in Raleigh ruled that North Carolina's legislative maps are unconstitutional partisan gerrymanders that favor Republicans. The court ordered state legislators to draw up new maps within two weeks, ahead of the primaries for the 2020 election. Republican Senate leader Phil Berger announced that he will not appeal the decision, despite many earlier pledges to do so from Republican lawmakers and staff.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii along with Jonathan Mattingly, an expert witness in the gerrymandering trial and a professor of mathematics and statistical science at Duke University. They review the consequences of the court’s determination for North Carolina and  other states with contested legislative borders based on potential partisan gerrymanders.

Tags

The State of ThingsGerrymanderingpolitical gerrymanderingJeff TiberiiJonathan MattinglyMapsVoting MapsThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories